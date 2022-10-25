WWE Raw Sees Drops In Viewership And Key Demographic

"WWE Raw" continues to see the effects of the NFL season. Wrestlenomics shared the viewership information for Monday night and the October 24 episode had an average of 1,641,000 viewers watching, a nine percent drop from last week.

The key demographic came in with an average of 583,000 viewers aged 18 to 49, totaling a 0.45 P18-49 rating. This is down a full ten percent from the week before.

Ranking-wise "Raw" placed sixth in cable originals for the key demographic and in broadcast primetime it placed 14th. The "Monday Night Football" game between the New England Patriots and the Chicago Bears came in first with a 2.97 P18-49 rating. It was simulcast on ESPN and ESPN 2.

The total viewership from a year ago remains virtually unchanged. Last year's episode was watched by an average of 1,658,000 viewers, just a one percent drop from this Monday. The key demographic saw a four percent drop. Last year's "Raw" had a 0.47 P18-49 rating.

"Raw" had a heavy highlight on The Judgement Day as Dominik Mysterio opened the program with a promo claiming he was the modern-day Eddie Guerrero. The show also had a battle of Bullet Club originals when Finn Balor took on Karl Anderson in singles action, but the true highlight was when Rhea Ripley body-slammed Luke Gallows at ringside. The main event saw Bayley defeat "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair in a non-title match, but that was thanks to the chaotic return of Nikki Cross. Cross attacked everyone in the match but was sure to deliver her finisher to the champ, allowing Bayley to secure the pinfall.