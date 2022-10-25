Grayson Waller To Face WWE Main Roster Star On 11/1 NXT

As the trend of WWE's main roster Superstars invading "WWE NXT" continues, fans will be treated to a singles match between Grayson Waller and R-Truth on next Tuesday's show.

The match was set up on the 10/25 edition of "WWE NXT" where Waller undermined new "NXT" North American Champion Wes Lee's victory at Halloween Havoc, stressing that the former MSK member "did not deserve" to win last Saturday. This led to R-Truth randomly interrupting the two young wrestlers, before erroneously welcoming the crowd to Halloween Havoc. After being told that he had wandered into the wrong show, R-Truth would confuse Waller's Australian accent with a British accent, which led to him doing a British accent of his own. Lee then informed R-Truth that Waller lost a casket match to Apollo Crews at Halloween Havoc, infuriating Waller in the process. Waller then challenged R-Truth to a match for next week.

The segment ended with R-Truth and Lee delivering some tandem offense on Waller, tossing the brash Aussie over the top rope.

Earlier this week, R-Truth returned to "WWE Raw" for the first time in months, interrupting The Miz and Johnny Gargano's promo segment, and wrestling The Miz in an impromptu match. With the 24/7 Title becoming all but irrelevant since Triple H assumed the role of WWE's Head of Creative, the likes of R-Truth, Reggie and Akira Tozawa have been barely featured on WWE programming. In fact, R-Truth's match on Monday was his first on "Raw" since July 11. However, the veteran Superstar has been wrestling regularly at WWE live events and "Main Event" tapings.