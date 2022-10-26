Big Update On Odyssey Jones' Future In WWE NXT

Odyssey Jones has seemingly recovered from the injury that kept him off "WWE NXT" for the better part of 2022.

During the 10/25 episode, Jones was accompanied by several women as he pulled up in a truck in the parking lot. While coming across Malik Blade & Edris Enofé, who unsuccessfully challenged for the "NXT" Tag Team Titles earlier in the night, Jones provided some words of encouragement to the young tag team.

"Y'all were so damn close tonight," Jones told Blade & Enofé. "But don't you worry, we're gonna go out, and have the time of our lives! So forget about that match, hop up in this truck, and let's go have some fun!"

The segment ended with Blade & Enofé hopping on the truck and leaving the WWE Performance Center.

Jones had been sidelined after undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured patella tendon back in January. Prior to his injury, Jones & Jacket Time (Ikemen Jiro & KUSHIDA) were briefly in a rivalry with Diamond Mine. The 28-year-old Superstar turned heads in August 2021 by emerging as a finalist in the "NXT" Breakout Tournament, which was won by Carmelo Hayes. Jones was also rumored for a main roster call-up as he wrestled a series of dark matches before live episodes of "WWE SmackDown" last summer.