MJF Sympathizes With Top WWE Star's Travel Issues

MJF and Baron Corbin can truly relate to one another. Besides being the top heels in their respective promotions, both wrestlers – paid handsomely for their jobs as pro wrestlers – are regularly conflicted about which car to drive on any given day.

On Tuesday, Corbin gave insight into why "being rich is hard" after he returned home from Charlotte, North Carolina, the venue of "WWE Raw" this week.

"Just landed and headed to the parking garage," Corbin wrote on Twitter. "Most people forget where they parked. I forget which car I drove. Being rich is hard. Sincerely the Modern Day Wrestling God."

In response, MJF would sympathize with Corbin's first-world problems.

"Bro. So many choices," MJF replied. "Especially on travel day. It's like 's–t, was it the Tesla or the Porsche?'"

Corbin responded, "The things we go through man!"

This isn't the first instance of Corbin and MJF sharing friendly banter on social media. They've previously bonded over their mutual disdain for New Jersey, peasants, and veteran WWE Superstar Sheamus. In a recent interview, MJF actually floated the possibility of forming a tag team with Corbin at some point in the future.

Both wrestlers currently hold prominent spots in their respective promotions. While MJF is set to challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at Full Gear on November 19, Corbin has been enjoying a resurgence since aligning himself with WWE Hall of Famer JBL — picking up wins against Dolph Ziggler and Johnny Gargano over the past few "WWE Raw" episodes. While JBL has vowed to turn Corbin into "a future World Champion," MJF could be on the brink of doing so in less than a month.