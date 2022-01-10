AEW star MJF and WWE SmackDown Superstar Happy Corbin engaged in a brief Twitter conversation on Sunday.

MJF initially informed his followers that he had “a signing today for a lot of money” but wants to up the price because of the venue – Albany, NY.

This prompted Corbin to reply with a GIF of The Rock stating that “The price just went up.”

MJF then asked Corbin when the two wrestlers were getting together for dinner. In his response, Corbin said “anytime” but they’d have to rent out the place to keep “the peasants” out. MJF approved of Corbin’s idea by responding with a GIF of Reece Simpson, AKA Roll Safe.

This isn’t the first instance of the two wrestlers bonding via social media. Last September, Corbin thanked MJF for lending him money when his luck ran out earlier in the year.

As reported earlier, MJF’s contract with AEW expires in 2024. This past Wednesday on Dynamite, MJF once again threatened to leave for WWE if he is “not shown the proper respect” in AEW.

You can see his Twitter exchange with Corbin below.

When are we going out for steak?!? — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) January 9, 2022

Anytime but we will have to rent the place out so peasant’s can’t bother us. — mayor of jackpot city (@BaronCorbinWWE) January 9, 2022

