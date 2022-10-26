Apollo Crews Discusses Working With Shawn Michaels In WWE NXT

After undergoing a major character change on the main roster during the pandemic era, Apollo Crews returned to "WWE NXT" in June for another restart. Like Crews, "NXT" has evolved over the last couple of years, and is now under the direction of WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. Ahead of facing Grayson Waller in a "Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal" match at NXT Halloween Havoc this past weekend, Crews spoke to Bill Apter of Sportskeeda on what it's like working under the umbrella of The Heartbreak Kid.

"How do you even put that into words, you know? Sometimes you hear him present a new idea, and I'm like, 'I wasn't even thinking anything on that level,'" Crews said. "It shows the experience level where it's almost easy for him to come up with certain things. Where here I am struggling to think of something, and it just pops out of him like that. He's one of the guys you should place your belief in. I definitely place my belief in him. I feel like he has that belief in me, too, otherwise I wouldn't be back in NXT. I wouldn't be wrestling at Halloween Havoc."

Crews noted that it's important for him to not let Michaels down because he feels like he's been given a second opportunity to change the trajectory of his career. The former Intercontinental Champion called it an honor to work under Michaels and said that because Michaels makes himself available to talent, everyone should be taking advantage of having him as a resource.