Solo Sikoa On Possible WWE Royal Rumble Confrontation With Roman Reigns

The Royal Rumble is only a few months away and will officially kick off WrestleMania season. The winner of the men's Royal Rumble match may receive a match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, should he still be the champion. At the current moment, Reigns is surrounded by a faction that helps him hang onto WWE's top prizes, The Bloodline, which contains Sami Zayn, Paul Heyman, and his three real-life cousins, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa. Former "WWE NXT" North American Champion Sikoa, who is the newest member of The Bloodline, was recently asked whether he would challenge Reigns for his championship gold if he wins the Royal Rumble.

"I might not win the Royal Rumble, I might eliminate myself," Sikoa said while on "Sportskeeda Wrestling." "If that opportunity presents itself, maybe. But, I know my role as the enforcer and that's to protect. Anybody that tries to step up to Roman Reigns, that's gonna knock them down."

Sikoa would not be the first member of The Bloodline to challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, as "Main Event" Jey Uso has attempted to take the title off of Reigns twice. Jey was Reigns' first challenger for the title, taking on the Tribal Chief at Clash of Champions 2020 and then again at the subsequent PLE in a Hell in a Cell I Quit match. Both matches were won by Reigns.

Sami Zayn, who is now an Honorary Uce of The Bloodline, faced off against Reigns on the December 3rd, 2021 edition of "SmackDown." However, luck was not in Zayn's favorite that night as Reigns defeated his now loveable sidekick in a matter of seconds with a guillotine.

