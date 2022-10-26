Orange Cassidy Gives Himself New Title After AEW All-Atlantic Title Win

https://www.wrestlinginc.com/e...After being on the AEW roster for over three years without a title, Orange Cassidy secured his first-ever title in AEW on October 18. In the main event of that "AEW Dynamite," Cassidy defeated PAC after nailing him with back-to-back Orange Punches, notching the win and staking his claim as the new AEW All-Atlantic Champion. Following his victory, Cassidy has decided to give himself some new branding that fits with his current championship gold.

"The All-Atlantic Championship was created a little while ago for this to be defended in other places besides North America," Cassidy said appearing on "Torrey and Dan." "If you touch the Atlantic Ocean, this belt can be defended in that, so I'm basically 'The King of the Atlantic Ocean' and I can go wherever I want."

On the October 21 edition of "AEW Rampage," Cassidy defended the All-Atlantic Championship for the first time, defeating Rush and Dark Order's Preston Vance to retain his title. This also marked the first-ever Triple Threat match in the title's relatively new history.

PAC became the inaugural All-Atlantic Champion at Forbidden Door, defeating Malakai Black, Miro, and NJPW's Clark Connors in a four-way match to award the title. During his 108-day reign as AEW All-Atlantic Champion, PAC successfully defended the title six times in four different countries: Ireland, England, Canada, and the U.S.; it was the fifth — Canada — where he dropped the belt. PAC also defended the title against a wealth of talent from around the globe, as he took on Shota Umino from Japan, LJ Cleary from Ireland, Kip Sabian and Connor Mills from the U.K., and the United States' Trent Barreta.

