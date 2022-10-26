Jay White Confirms Talks With WWE Stars About NJPW Return

Bullet Club members Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson caused quite a stir in the wrestling world when they made a surprise return to WWE a few weeks back — primarily because Anderson is the current NEVER Openweight Champion for New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The duo came to the aid of AJ Styles, a former Bullet Club leader, who was outnumbered by members of Judgment Day on "Raw." In an interview with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston, current Bullet Club leader "Switchblade" Jay White was asked whether he had spoken with the Good Brothers about coming back to NJPW before they re-signed with WWE.

"You're asking about private conversations," White said. "Are you gonna think that we wouldn't have talked about them coming back? Of course we would've had to talk about them. Because, you know, we very much aligned ourselves appearing back at Wrestling Dontaku on the anniversary of Bullet Club. So of course we would have had to talk. When, and what was spoken about, though, that's between me and them."

White is notorious for maintaining his hard-nosed on-screen persona in interviews. The fact that he's keeping his cards close to the chest could possibly indicate that Gallows and Anderson will be making a return to NJPW despite their WWE contracts. NJPW announced yesterday that if Anderson did not appear at Battle Autumn to defend the NEVER Openweight Championship on November 5 as scheduled, he would be stripped of the belt. Gallows and Anderson are scheduled to appear at WWE Crown Jewel on the same day. Previously, Anderson and Gallows released a statement saying that they would not appear at the NJPW event, and Anderson would instead defend the title on his own time.

