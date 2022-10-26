Zelina Vega Diminishes WWE Stable As 'A Stepping Stone'

Recently returned WWE star Zelina Vega, who has now aligned herself with Legado Del Fantasma on "WWE SmackDown," has taken a cheap shot at rival stable Hit Row.

"I felt like we needed to make a statement and, to be fair, it was to their expense. I mean, they were just there," Vega told "Busted Open Radio." "We needed to make a statement, and they were there. It's nothing personal, or at least it wasn't at first. Something personal; you guys aren't credible enough, you aren't important enough. It really just came down to we're here, and we're more important, and we're just gonna scooch you out of the way and step right into the picture because that's where we belong in the spotlight. So, Hit Row's kind of just there. They're just people we can step on to get to where we're supposed to be."

Vega was ruled out of action in May due to injury, but returned to WWE programming alongside Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro of Legado Del Fantasma on the October 7 episode of "WWE SmackDown." That night, the group attacked Ashante "Thee" Adonis, Top Dolla, and B-Fab of Hit Row in the middle of the ring. Prior to managing Legado Del Fantasma, Vega successfully managed Andrade "Cien" Almas all the way to the "NXT" Championship and would later manage Angel Garza alongside Andrade on the main roster. After seemingly being done with her managerial duties, Vega resumed her in-ring career and went on to win the inaugural Queen's Crown Tournament at the Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia back in October 2021.

