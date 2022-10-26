Bobby Fish Clarifies Contract Status

Bobby Fish has cleared the air on his contract status. Fish parted ways with AEW back in September after the two sides couldn't come to terms on a new deal.

It wouldn't take long for Fish to appear with another promotion. He made his Impact Wrestling debut a few weeks later. Many were of the belief that Fish would be sticking with Impact on a full-time basis, but it appears that isn't the case. During an episode of "The Undisputed Podcast," Fish clarified his contract status.

"My status, you know, a lot of people were kind of making the assumption that I signed with Impact," Fish said. "I have not signed with anyone other than Global Titans, which is not pro wrestling. So, I do have that boxing match in November, and then I have a second fight that will be determined. So, that's really the only longstanding contract that I have. Everything else I am figuring it out. So, Impact happens to be another one of those places."

Fish's podcast hosts were egging him on about potentially challenging Karl Anderson for the NEVER Openweight Championship. Anderson's reign with the NJPW title has become a hot topic in the wrestling world since Anderson signed a deal with WWE while in the middle of his NEVER Openweight Title reign.

"He's got a new place of employment," Fish said. "Who knows? I could end up anywhere. That's the beauty of this."

