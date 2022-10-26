Matt Cardona Makes Offer To NJPW Amidst Karl Anderson Confusion

There's a lot a chatter in the wrestling world right now regarding what's going on with Karl Anderson, WWE, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and whether Anderson will actually return to NJPW at any point to defend his NEVER Openweight Championship? Are the issues between NJPW and Anderson all a work? Are they a shoot? Are they a worked shoot? Are they a shot work? Will Anderson return to drop the title? Will the title be vacated, as New Japan threatened late Tuesday night? So many questions, very few answers to this point.

If for some reason Anderson is on the outs with New Japan, they now know at least one wrestler willing to replace him in Osaka for "Battle Autumn." Taking to Twitter Wednesday afternoon, Matt Cardona tweeted this to NJPW for consideration: "I'll take his spot. I need another title anyway. Let me know."

While he was likely joking, you can't blame Cardona for wanting to add more gold to his current collection. The Impact, NWA, and GCW mainstay currently holds three titles, including Cardona's long-running Internet Championship, the Wrestling Showcase Championship — of which Cardona is the inaugural title holder — and the ASW World Championship. Challenging for the NEVER Openweight Title would also allow Cardona to wrestle for NJPW, where he has yet to work during his career.

Whether Cardona's joke will turn into reality remains to be seen. As of now, NJPW still has Anderson scheduled to defend the NEVER Openweight Title on November 5 against Hikuleo. However, Anderson is expected in Saudi Arabia that day for WWE Crown Jewel, where he and fellow O.C. members AJ Styles and Luke Gallows are scheduled for six-man action, suggesting that the NEVER Openweight Championship will have to wait to be defended at a later date.