Dale Earnhardt Jr. Discusses Experience Backstage At WWE Raw

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is known to most as a legend in the world of racing, but what some may not know is that he is also a fan of professional wrestling. The NASCAR star was shown in attendance at "Raw" this past Monday, and he opened up about what the experience was like.

"We had great seats right behind the announcers' table," Earnhardt said on his "Dirty Air" podcast. "The wrestlers got slammed into the table right in front of us and it was insane. It was so much fun."

Earnhardt also reminisced about his days watching the likes of Dusty Rhodes, Arn Anderson, Ole Anderson, Magnum TA, Ric Flair, and Tully Blanchard as a child in the '80s and later during the Attitude Era with his Delco Racing teammates.

"All of those years and I'd never been to a live show. So, this was a great opportunity [to go when] they came to Charlotte. WWE was incredible. They took us around to tour the place and show us how the production works."

"Even if you're just a casual fan or maybe not even a fan, I would encourage you to go because it was very entertaining," Earnhardt continued. "I went in there with kind of an open mind and not knowing what to expect."

Fellow NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie was also spotted in the crowd. He recently appeared on the "Race For The Championship" show (on which Earnhardt serves as an executive producer on) with A.J. Styles.

