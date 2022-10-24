AJ Styles Goes Full NASCAR

A new crossover ad for "WWE Raw" and NASCAR's Race for the Championship series features former WWE Champion AJ Styles and NASCAR Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie stepping into one another's worlds. Styles takes the time to visit LaJoie at a racetrack, getting an explanation on how the banked turns of the course will cause the car to drift. Styles, fearless as he is, then takes a ride with LaJoie, causing him to holler out, "This speed, it's unbelievable!" The two men then swapped places, with Corey getting a quick intro into what it feels like to enter an arena while fans are going crazy. As he dresses up in Styles' vest, LaJoie says, "It feels like I'm putting on Superman's cape!"

WWE and NASCAR have worked together several times in the past, including when they recently hosted Big E of The New Day to be the pace car driver for the Daytona 500. Bianca Belair, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, and other easily recognizable stars have also stopped by the occasional race to bring more eyes to WWE.

Back at his homestead of WWE, Styles has a big problem on his hands in the form of The Judgement Day. Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest and Finn Balor have been on a vicious streak of destruction and misery, but Styles may have finally found a solution on how to deal with them. A few weeks ago on "Raw," Styles' tag partners and real-life best friends, Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows, returned to the company to stand beside their "O.C." brother. The confrontation ultimately led to a six-man tag team match between the two sides being scheduled for Crown Jewel on November 5.