As noted, Big E represented WWE at this Sunday’s NASCAR Daytona 500 race as the pace car driver. The news was first announced during WWE SmackDown on Friday followed by a press release from the Daytona 500 website.

A video of Big E’s reaction during the race today was posted to WWE on Fox’s Twitter page, and in it, the former WWE Champion looks to be having a blast.

“This is Big E and I am your honorary pace car driver for this year’s Daytona 500! This is incredible! Who let me do this? Who allowed me to do this? I don’t know but I’m here. I’m here and I’m going to drive that little pace car. You’re going to see some incredible pace car driving, so make sure to tune in. Make sure to get eyeballs on what I’m about to do, and also watch the Daytona 500 ’cause that’s pretty cool. Yeah! Do it!”

Big E’s most recent televised match was on February 11, where he teamed with fellow New Day member Kofi Kingston in a losing effort to Los Lotharios (Angel & Humberto). E was suddenly traded to SmackDown late last month, reuniting with New Day partners Kofi and Xavier Woods on the blue brand.

You can see the full clip of Big E’s reaction below, as well as additional photos:

Big E bringing the drivers to the green to start the #Daytona500. pic.twitter.com/QwR2VtaQib — Tim Jarrell of PWUnlimited (@TimmyBuddy) February 20, 2022

Big E ready to pick up Mama Lynch for date night! pic.twitter.com/Dk3CZjkLQB — Deadly Alex #RonnieFearsBecky (@HurriKane_Jr_88) February 20, 2022

.@WWEBigE has arrived to @DAYTONA for the #Daytona500! Catch him driving the pace car before the green flag drops live on @FOXTV! pic.twitter.com/cDRNBNNtOX — WWE (@WWE) February 20, 2022

“Who allowed me to do this?” – A very excited @WWEBigE on being the honorary pace car driver at the #DAYTONA500 (via @NASCARONFOX) pic.twitter.com/G5RtIByog8 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 20, 2022

