Cora Jade Discusses Whether The Indies Prepared Her For WWE

When Cora Jade debuted in WWE in January 2021, she had already spent three years in the independent promotions perfecting her craft. When talking with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman for an exclusive interview, Jade recalled those years as being an invaluable learning experience.

"I feel like it definitely helped me and I'm so grateful for all my time on the indies," she said. "I feel like I got to work with a lot of people and a lot of people helped me get here."

While Jade insisted that she "wanted the indie experience," her ultimate goal was to become part of the WWE roster.

"I grew up watching people CM Punk, Jon Moxley, Daniel Bryan, all these people who came up through the indies," she continued. "So, I always wanted that indie experience and I wanted to work my way up, work through all these different companies. I think it did help me a lot, and there's a lot of things I still take with me to this day that I learned on the indie, so I'm very grateful for that."

Jade acknowledged that many aspiring wrestlers are now coming into the field from college sports without having the same learning experience that she undertook, adding that she was ready to mentor those in need of her expertise.

"I feel I have the advantage of being able to help some of the newer girls," she said. "Not that I've been wrestling a super long time, but I was on the indies coming up on four years of wrestling. To be able to just learn how to be a leader and try to work with some of these new girls is really good, so I'm grateful for all that."