Zelina Vega Questions Whether Ronda Rousey Has Brains

Zelina Vega puts the "active" in active manager. While the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion is currently managing Legado Del Fantasma, Vega admitted on a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio" that, "I feel like I wouldn't be fulfilled until I actually get the chance [to be 'SmackDown' Women's Champion.]"

Vega was then asked how she'd deal with current "SmackDown" Women's Champion and UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey.

"No shock to anybody that she's a scary woman, but there's braun and there's brains, and I don't know that she has the second one."

Vega says that despite her fondness for Rousey, she's in possession of something that Vega and the rest of the roster want, and Vega thinks Rousey knows she's a target.

"I've had to make sure all my life that I have things to counteract the fact that I'm not the strongest, I'm not the biggest," Vega confessed, "but there are things about me, there's sides to me that people don't know."

Vega says that she turned fans' heads with her "queen" persona after winning the Queens Crown tournament, but also admits there's a "mega-b***h from Queens" buried under that regal presence.

"I think that's the side of it you guys are going to see."

Vega recently returned after an injury in April sidelined her for much of the spring and summer. As it stands, she still has not wrestled since April 11 when she took a quick loss to Bianca Belair.

