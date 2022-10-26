The Rock Thanks Black Adam Fans For Biggest Opening Weekend Of His Career

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has a message for fans following the release of his latest project, "Black Adam."

"Just swooping in to say thank you guys so much," Johnson remarked in a video he posted to his Instagram. "Thank you, thank you, thank you. I'm delivering a big ass package of gratitude right now. 'Black Adam' has been a 15 year long journey and a passion project of mine. I know you guys know that. This past weekend, we made history with 'Black Adam.' You made 'Black Adam' the biggest box office opening of my entire career."

As previously noted, the latest big-budget DC Comics superhero offering from Warner Bros. has managed to rake in approximately $67 million domestically and $140 million internationally since its release this past Friday. While the movie has been poorly received by critics (only earning 40% on Rotten Tomatoes), many fans online have been vocal about their admiration for the film. Johnson was initially cast as the leading role back in 2007, and has made it well known that he is a massive fan of the character, who dates back to 1945.

"When I saw my very first 'Black Adam' comic book when I was 8 or 9 years old, it was arresting," Johnson said in the same Instagram video. "That thing grabbed me and I was like 'Oh s***.' I had never heard of him and I thought 'Man, this dude looks cool. He's aggressive, he's mean, he looked intense, he looked like a pro wrestler."

