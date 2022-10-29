Eddie Kingston Is A Mark For One Thing Above All

The term 'mark' is one that is typically associated with fans, when someone truly buys into everything that is happening, but AEW's Eddie Kingston he revealed to "Eat, Sleep, Podcast, Repeat" that his "only interest was making money," and that is what he is a mark for in the professional wrestling business.

"I didn't care where it was," he said. "I used to tell a lot of young guys on the independents, 'Don't be a mark or a fan for letters, be a mark and a fan for dollar signs,' so it didn't really matter where I was, as long as I get paid."

Kingston has burst onto the mainstream wrestling world since signing for AEW, and although he hasn't captured a title for the company, he has become one of the most popular men on the roster. Kingston hadn't worked for WWE previously, despite his skills inside the ring and on the microphone, but he did reveal that Jon Moxley, "would definitely try," to get him signed to the company during his time on the WWE roster as Dean Ambrose.

"He has his ways," Kingston said about Moxley. "He would hit me up once a year for three years and be like, 'Hey, I sent your tape to Regal,' and I wouldn't have his number saved because he would his change his number."

Of course, Kingston and Moxley have a legitimate friendship dating back to their days on the independent scene, and that is something that they have been able to tap into throughout their time in AEW, where they have fought each other and worked as partners.

