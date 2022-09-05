William Regal Detests These Two Pro Wrestling Words

There are many different terms and phrases in the pro wrestling world that are used by performers, fans, and media alike, but that doesn't mean that everyone in the business is on board with them. Two words that AEW's William Regal doesn't like to hear are "mark" and "jobber," making it clear that anyone who uses them "needs to check themselves in the mirror."

"That word needs to go right out the window ... it shouldn't be said," Regal stated about the term "jobber" on his "Gentleman Villain" podcast. "The way it's said is so demeaning to people, and all these people who write about wrestling they all should check themselves in the mirror because they might say, 'Oh they shouldn't say mark,' but they'll still call people jobbers, don't do it. It's a horrible term to call somebody who is willing to help further your career because that's what basically anybody who is willing to put you over is doing, is help further your career, you should be cherishing these people not talking bad about them."

A 'mark' is typically seen as someone who heavily buys into storylines and is a major fan of the business, while a 'jobber' is often seen as someone who is just used to put others over in the eyes of the fanbase. The Blackpool Combat Club star is not the only person who dislikes certain phrases. Chris Jericho previously discussed his dislike for the word "botch," while WWE's Baron Corbin is not a fan of "go-away heat."

