Happy Corbin has gone by multiple personas during his time with WWE: the “Lone Wolf” version of Baron Corbin, Constable Corbin, King Corbin, and Bum A** Baron Corbin, all while playing the role of an insufferable heel on “NXT,” “Monday Night Raw,” and currently, “Friday Night Smackdown.”

While on “Bleav in Pro Wrestling,” former United States Champion Happy Corbin addressed the idea of “go away heat” that some believe he receives on-screen.

“That’s a make-believe term,” Corbin said. “Go-away heat would be silence cause they wouldn’t care; they don’t want to see you. But when my music hits, that’s the difference. People have to sometimes go out there and do something to get booed. The second my music hits, they are booing. That is when you have — that is when people don’t like you. It doesn’t take me punching John Cena in the face and going out and telling the crowd I’m better than John Cena to get booed.”

Corbin arrived at NXT in 2012, has been on the main roster since 2016, and has found success in both on-screen time and accomplishments. Corbin has been on-screen one way or another for quite some time, even taking on an authority figure role on “Raw” at one point. Corbin has been known to receive mostly boos while playing the heel role throughout his tenure with the company. Corbin won the 2016 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, the United States Championship in 2017, and the 2019 King of the Ring tournament when he defeated Chad Gable in the finals.

Another star in WWE who has received much booing from crowds is Theory, a young star currently being pushed in WWE. Earlier in the interview, Corbin discussed the crowd’s reaction to Theory and how they constantly boo him when he comes out to the ring.

“It’s a rare trait for guys to go out there and truly want to be booed and hated because it’s 24/7 your life at that point — you are getting it on social media, you’re getting it in arenas, you’re getting it in public,” Corbin said. “Like, it is a lifestyle, and it is hard for a lot of people. For some reason, it doesn’t bother me and it doesn’t seem to bother [Theory].

“I think it’s hilarious that people hate him because the WWE Universe is always begging for new stars, new players, new talent, and this guy came in, and he’s getting a push and they’re like, ‘This — no! This isn’t what I want. I didn’t want this guy. He’s getting pushed too far’… They hate him because he’s exactly what they wanted. They wanted a fresh new star, and Austin Theory is a new star in WWE.”

The 24-year-old Theory is currently the youngest Mr. Money in the Bank in WWE history, an accomplishment he earned after losing his United States Championship earlier in the night at the Money in the Bank PLE to Bobby Lashley. Theory also set the record for being the youngest United States Champion in history when he defeated Finn Balor for the championship on the April 18, 2022 edition of “Monday Night Raw.

