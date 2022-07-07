At the 2022 Money in the Bank premium live event, Theory stunned fans by capturing the men’s Money in the Bank briefcase. After losing the United States Championship to Bobby Lashley earlier in the night, the young upstart was added to the high-stakes ladder match by orders of WWE official, Adam Pearce. Just a few days separated from the event, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has weighed in on the victory and provided his insight, sharing thoughts on whether he thinks Theory’s impending cash-in will be a successful one.

“He could beat Roman [Reigns], he could beat anybody on the card if the situation is right,” Booker T said on “The Hall of Fame” podcast. “I mean, if a person is unconscious when I cash-in, who loses? Exactly, so you just go to know — if you book it properly, Theory, he’s not going to be one of the guys who got the briefcase and didn’t cash it in and win it. I just don’t see that happening. This kid got way too much upside for something like that to happen.”

Two days after winning the men’s Money in the Bank briefcase, Theory revealed on “Raw” that he was informed that at SummerSlam, he would face Bobby Lashley in a rematch with the United States Championship on the line. The 24-year-old said that he would take back the title he lost on July 2. Theory then indicated he would cash-in his briefcase later that night on the victor of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship “Last Man Standing” match between champion Roman Reigns and challenger, Brock Lesnar.

Theory signed with WWE in August 2019 after performing on the independent scene, where he captured the Evolve Championship for the promotion of the same name. After a short stint on “NXT,” Theory was promoted to the main roster during the COVID-19 pandemic and aligned with villainous valet Zelina Vega. He would later team up with Angel Garza before returning to “NXT.” He was once again moved to the main roster during the 2021 WWE Draft and began a storyline where he became Mr. McMahon’s Protégé before capturing the United States Championship for the first time from Finn Bálor in April 2022.

