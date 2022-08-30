William Regal Addresses Why He Was Not At AEW Dynamite Last Week

William Regal has led the Blackpool Combat Club to success over the past few months and has been by their side through it all. That is, until this past week. He was nowhere to be found on this past Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite".

"A lot of people are probably wondering why I wasn't out there with any of the BCC this week," Regal said on his podcast, "Gentleman Villain". "I was not there because of a family incident and just to take care of my wife for a week. I will be back next week and I was in contact with everybody so we're out to do our thing. That's all I can say, really, because, in our world, everything's good."

BCC members AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson both made appearances on last Wednesday's "Dynamite." Danielson interrupted the heated face-to-face confrontation between Daniel Garcia and Chris Jericho. Jericho, Garcia's current mentor in the Jericho Appreciation Society, did not take well to this, leading to a match at All Out between he and Danielson. Meanwhile, Moxley became the Undisputed AEW Champion after beating CM Punk in quick and decisive fashion.

Regal formed the BCC after uniting Moxley and Danielson following their brutal match at Revolution. Ring of Honor Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta joined the group during the April 8 "Rampage" after battling Moxley in singles action. The most recent member to become part of the group, Claudio Castagnoli, was added after replacing Danielson as Zack Sabre Jr.'s mystery opponent at Forbidden Door. Danielson was unable to compete due to injury.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Gentleman Villain" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.