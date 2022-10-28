Sami Zayn Is Involved In His Longest Term WWE Storyline Yet

In the span of a year, Sami Zayn went from chasing Roman Reigns' WWE Universal Championship to serving as the "Honorary Uce" for The Bloodline. But it's not lost on Zayn that this is one of the longest WWE storylines he's been a part of. While speaking to Mirror Sport, Zayn stated that they've only scratched the surface of what they're doing.

"This is one of the more filled-out, long-term stories I've ever been a part of, and it's long, even by WWE standards," Zayn said. "Usually we might do two or three month stories, but I've been aligned with The Bloodline in some respects since April, and we're still only kind of scratching the surface as to where this is going to go."

Zayn said the initial idea was only for them to have interactions now and then on-screen. Adding the lightness of his character to the seriousness of Reigns and The Bloodline has helped achieve the goal they had in mind for the pairing, which has now become a weekly feature.

"But one of the things I'm realizing is with live audiences these stories tend to take a life of their own, and you kind of don't know where they're going to go and that's actually what's exciting about it," Zayn added. "I see all the fans trying to predict it and they don't know and, in a way, I don't know because the reactions start taking it in different directions."

The interactions between Zayn and Jey Uso have driven the storyline in recent months, which has fans guessing what the next move is. Zayn revealed that he's "past the point" of trying to predict what the end game will be, and that it's been rewarding to see how invested the fans are.