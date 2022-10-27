Sami Zayn Wants To Compete On British Reality Competiton Show

The "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn has his eyes on someday competing on a popular British reality television show, even if his cooking skills aren't up to scratch. "I know there's a new season [of "The Great British Bake Off"] going on right now, but I haven't seen any of it yet because it's on American Netflix, I'm in Canada at the moment. So no spoilers," Zayn told Metro. "But one day, one day I'll get on there. Me and Noel [Fielding] will hang out, crack a few jokes. Paul [Hollywood] can judge my sub-par vegan banana bread or whatever it is. One of these days!"

"The Great British Bake off," which first aired in August 2010, pits amateur bakers against each other as they compete during different themed rounds to impress a panel of professional judges. The current judges on the show include bakers Mary Berry, Paul Hollywood, and Prue Leith. As of this year, the show is currently in its thirteenth season.

Although Zayn may have ambitions to venture across the pond to get his hands dirty in the kitchen, he currently plays a key role on WWE programming alongside reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Zayn started to pursue the respect of The Bloodline following his embarrassing WrestleMania 38 defeat to Johnny Knoxville in an Anything Goes Match. After proving his worth to "The Tribal Chief" and remaining members of the group, Zayn was eventually given the title of the "Honorary Uce" and continues to assist one of the most dominant factions of the modern era.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Metro for the transcription.

