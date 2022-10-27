The Boogeyman Eats Worms All Over WWE HQ

The Boogeyman's coming to getcha, and he's been on the loose at WWE HQ.

It WWE's Twitter account is anything to go by, one of WWE's freakiest characters in history, The Boogeyman, has been at WWE Headquarters, seemingly eating as many worms he can get his hands on. As per the posted video, which was initially uploaded to WWE's TikTok account, The Boogeyman appears to be in Stamford, Connecticut, working on some WWE projects — including appearing on the October 26 edition of "The Bump" — but throughout each clip shown, the man who once ate a growth off Jillian Hall's face on "WWE SmackDown" is constantly eating a handful of worms in different areas of the offices.

"We're going to be finding worms here for months," WWE Twitter posted alongside the clip.

The Boogeyman, who was initially cut from WWE's "Tough Enough" competition in 2004 after lying about his age, was eventually signed by WWE the following year. After honing his craft with WWE's then-developmental promotion, Ohio Valley Wrestling, The Boogeyman debuted on "SmackDown" in October 2005. His horror-themed gimmick became popular with WWE fans, as the character tormented a number of heels on the roster at the time, including John "Bradshaw" Layfield, Booker T, and his wife Sharmell. After years of terrifying fans on television, The Boogeyman was released from his contract in March 2009, but would return sporadically in the years that followed.

The Boogeyman's last match in WWE came in 2015, when he entered the Royal Rumble match, but his most recent appearance for the company came on the "Legends Night" special of "WWE Raw" on January 4, 2021, when he assisted R-Truth in re-capturing the WWE 24/7 Championship from Angel Garza.