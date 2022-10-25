The Boogeyman Returning To WWE Programming

The Boogeyman has been announced as one of the guests for the October 26 episode of WWE's "The Bump." The Halloween-themed episode is set to begin at 1 PM ET.

The Boogeyman is under a legends contract with WWE, which means he makes infrequent non-wrestling appearances. Though in September, The Boogeyman made it clear that he wants to return full-time to the company. As noted, he had posted a photo of himself wearing a WWE Network hat with the caption, "Bring Boogeyman Back To TV."

A few weeks ago on Twitter, he again expressed his interest in returning to the ring, this time to face Bray Wyatt. His last WWE in-ring appearance was during the 2015 Royal Rumble match, while his last match as a full-time WWE talent was against Kane on a 2009 episode of WWE's "ECW on Sci-Fi."

The Boogeyman has remained active outside of WWE. His most recent match was on March 7 for Juggalo Championship Wrestling, where he faced the winner of the 2020 season of Impact Wrestling's "Gut Check" Jackson Stone.

Former "SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan and Shotzi are also scheduled to be on the October 26 episode of "The Bump." Shotzi was recently the host of "NXT's" Halloween Havoc event last Saturday. Morgan is set to make a cameo during the October 26 episode of USA's "Chucky."

WWE's "The Bump" is available to watch on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network around the rest of the world. It's also available on WWE's official social media platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.