Sneak Peak Of Liv Morgan's Chucky Cameo Released

It's been quite the month of change for WWE Superstar Liv Morgan this October. Despite losing the "SmackDown" Women's Championship at Extreme Rules to Ronda Rousey, she appears to be embracing her darker side in recent weeks. Whether it's been her strange smile while passing out at the hands of Rousey to end their title match, putting Sonya Deville through a table backstage with a senton from some scaffolding on the October 14 episode of "SmackDown," or her loving embrace of a steel chair following her match with Deville last Friday, it's been an interesting October for Morgan, to say the least.

Several weeks back, it was revealed that Morgan was set to appear on an upcoming episode of the USA Network series "Chucky" this season. Now, we have our first look at her cameo, with a Twitter sneak peek briefly showing Morgan in her wrestling gear from the show. Behind the scenes, she also comments on how badly she wanted to get involved with "Chucky," saying, "I kind of asked WWE 'Is there any way when they film Season 2, I can be involved in any capacity?'"

It's pretty well-established that Morgan has long been a fan of Chucky, going so far as to wear Chucky-inspired gear on an episode of "WWE Raw" last year. Additionally, she's been pushing for an interaction with the killer doll for quite a while with a very specific request. "I want Chucky to kill me," she said recently. "It's a dream. I don't want a starring role, I don't want a lead. I just want to be brutally murdered by Chucky."

Will she get her wish? Fans will have to watch "Chucky" on USA this Wednesday night at 9:00 p.m. EST to find out.