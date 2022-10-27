Dax Harwood Praises Recent AEW Signing

It seems like almost everyone is happy to see Renee Paquette back in professional wrestling. AEW star Dax Harwood echoed that ongoing sentiment Thursday morning, tweeting that there's "no one better than Renee," adding that "we're lucky to have her" as part of the promotion. Harwood's compliment came in response to a recent video clip of Paquette interviewing MJF backstage on "AEW Dynamite," which podcast producer Emilio Sparks had shared on Twitter.

"MJF and the boss [Paquette] crushed this," Sparks tweeted along with the short clip, adding that the two have "great chemistry." "The boss is at her best when the wrestler is cutting the promo and she's using non-verbal communication," Sparks added. "Watch the facial expressions, body posture, gestures, eye movements."

Paquette's return to television was announced earlier this month and the longtime professional wrestling personality has since appeared on AEW as a backstage interviewer to much acclaim from fans and wrestlers alike. The former WWE employee became one of the most beloved personalities in pro wrestling during her prolonged run with the behemoth company, working as a backstage interviewer and color commentator during her eight-year run there. But Paquette left the WWE in the summer of 2020 after the company nixed her "WWE Backstage" program. Her real-life husband, Jon Moxley, left the WWE a year prior and signed with Tony Khan's AEW. During her time away from television, Paquette and Moxley had a baby, she wrote a cookbook, and has continued to host "The Sessions" podcast alongside Sparks.