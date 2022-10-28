Bron Breakker Recalls WWE Drill That Left Him Swollen And Bruised

"NXT" Champion Bron Breakker has emerged as a star for WWE, but he had to prove his durability through training, and the first day was quite rough. He reflected on his first training session at the WWE PC during an appearance on "The Black Announce Table."

"My first practice at the PC was at eight o'clock in the morning with coach Robbie Brookside here at the Performance Center, and I wanna say there's probably six or seven of us in the class," Breakker said. "We probably gave and received over 200 shoulder tackles a piece, maybe more. I just remember leaving and my entire left side, my chest and my shoulder, was just swollen, bruised, tore up."

Breakker went on to say that the intense practice came with the territory, as he feels his class was full of competitive talent from all walks of life.

"That group of guys that I came in with, our class was just a bunch of freak athletes," Breakker said. "We were all kind of like on that same level, just hungry and really wanting to get after it. So, you know, those were the days."

Breakker believes that everyone whom he has come across in the PC and with whom he's shared the ring has given him valuable learning experiences and that he's enjoying working with everyone in WWE thus far. Perhaps that mindset is why he has become a two-time "NXT" Champion with many feeling a Breakker's main roster push is inevitable.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Black Announce Table," with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.