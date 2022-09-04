Bron Breakker Unifies NXT And NXT UK Titles At Worlds Collide

Bron Breakker defeated Tyler Bate during the main event of Worlds Collide to unify the "NXT" Championship and the "NXT UK" Championship.

Breaker has held the "NXT" Title since defeating Dolph Ziggler on the April 4 edition of "Raw." Breakker made his WWE debut on the September 14, 2021, episode of "NXT 2.0" in a match against LA Knight.

Bate is the first-ever two-time "NXT UK" Champion. He was the inaugural WWE United Kingdom Champion and held the title from January 2017 until May 2017. Before tonight, he had held the "NXT UK" title since the July 7 TV taping, where he won the vacant title against his former tag team partner and former "NXT UK" star Trent Seven. Seven was just one of over 20 "NXT UK" Superstars that were released last month. WWE announced on August 18 that "NXT UK" will be transitioning into the rebranded "NXT Europe" in 2023.

Bate surprised WWE fans after he made his "NXT 2.0" debut at the end of the August 15 episode. During his appearance, he confronted Breakker, who had just retained the "NXT" Title against J.D. McDonagh. The unification match became official a week after his "NXT 2.0" debut.

Also, during Sunday's Worlds Collide event, Pretty Deadly became the Unified Tag Team Champions, Mandy Rose unified the "NXT" Women's Title and the "NXT UK" Women's Title, Carmelo Hayes retained his "NXT" North American Title, and Katana Chance and Kayden Carter retained their "NXT" Women's Tag Team Titles.