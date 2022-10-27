Roxanne Perez And Others React To PWI Women's 150 Ranking

The 2022 PWI Women's 150 list has arrived, and per usual, many fans and wrestlers alike have strong opinions on the placement of different women within the list. The period of time in which this list was judged was from October 1, 2021 until September 15, 2022. While some wrestlers choose not to comment on their personal placement, others may celebrate the achievement of being recognized.

20-year-old Roxanne Perez found herself placing number 36 in the PWI Women's 150 and tweeted out: "36 baby!!! #gurlzhouse ❤️" Perez had a successful year in "NXT," winning the "NXT" Women's Breakout Tournament and also held the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Cora Jade for 21 days before vacating the titles due to the two feuding. Stardom star Syuri became the second Japanese women's wrestler in history to land the number one spot on the PWI Women's 150, with the first being Asuka in 2017. Current World of Stardom Champion Syuri tweeted out following the announcement of her placing number one: "I am very happy and honored ✨ thank you very much 🥺 #Womens150 #stardom #GE" Along with the World of Stardom Championship Syuri won in December and holds to this day, she was also SWA Undisputed Women's World Champion for the entire grading period, and has held the Goddess of Stardom Championship alongside Giulia since January.

Impact Wrestling star Masha Slamovich placed 14 on the PWI Women's 150 and tweeted a photo of her ranking and stated: "No.14 🧨🩸❤️ #womens150 Thankful & proud 🙏🏼" During the grading period, Slamovich held the GSW Soul of Syndicate Championship for a month and a half, the CFU Undisputed Championship throughout the entire grading period, and the ETU Key to the East Championship since September. Slamovich also was undefeated on Impact Wrestling throughout the grading period, boasting a perfect 15-0 record.