Booker T Believes Move Back To NXT Was Right Call For WWE Star

As Mandy Rose approaches the one-year mark as NXT Women's Champion, Booker T believes that her move back to "NXT" was the right call. During a recent episode of "The Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T provided his thoughts on Rose's performance at NXT Halloween Havoc, in which she defended her title against Alba Fyre.

"Mandy Rose, man, she stepped up," Booker T said. "She's definitely a player, man. When I said she is the best in the business right now, that wasn't just cliche or anything like that. She has come up. Just the looks on her face, and her mannerisms, her work ethic. Everything is literally on point. You can see her confidence level in-ring."

Booker T noted that it's been "awesome" to witness Rose's growth as a performer, having served as a trainer when she was a finalist during the 2015 "Tough Enough" competition. Even though she didn't win, Booker T says Rose did everything she possibly could to win, and that he's pleased to see her "getting her flowers" now.

"I think taking that step back for her, and going back to NXT, it was the right thing to do for her," Booker T added. "It definitely was. Maybe she got the call up too soon. Maybe she just didn't totally feel it properly."

Rose returned to "NXT" in July 2021 after nearly four years on the main roster. She formed Toxic Attraction with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, which led to all three women winning titles at the 2021 Halloween Havoc event. One year later, Booker T believes Toxic Attraction is still a "hot act" and "hard to follow."