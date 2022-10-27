Sam Adonis Explains Decision To Sign With MLW

For a long time, Sam Adonis was a man without a country, working promotions in the US, UK, Japan, and most notably Mexico, where he's had notable runs in both AAA and CMLL. Now, Adonis has finally decided to settle down a bit, signing a contract with US promotion MLW, who he'll debut for at the promotion's Fightland tapings in Philadelphia this Sunday.. In an interview with Wrestling Inc.'s Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Adonis discussed some of the reasons he hadn't signed a contract until now.

"It's really kind of cool and funny in a way," Adonis said. "I've been very anti-contract probably as long as I've known you. I think in professional wrestling contracts are most of the time a bit of a farce or a facade, unless it's real life changing money. There's very little incentive for any wrestler to sign a contract. We've kind of reached a point where young wrestlers are conditioned that signing is a milestone that you've got to sign and you want to basically put out there online and say, this person has signed with this company."

"And due to my personal experience, background in the wrestling industry, I have really had no interest in signing anything other than the right contract. I had a contract with WWE when I was 21 years old, and that kind opened my eyes to the real world of professional wrestling. And since then I've been very, very busy." So why did Adonis choose to sign a contract now, and why did he choose MLW? As he puts it, MLW presented him with a scenario that was too good to resist.