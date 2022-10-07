Corey Graves' Brother And Top Lucha Rudo Signs With MLW

It turns out that WWE announcer Corey Graves isn't the only wrestler in his family. He has a brother who's a pretty accomplished grappler in his own right, and now said brother has earned himself a deal with a televised US wrestling promotion. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that MLW has reached a deal with Sam Adonis. No details on the terms of the contract were revealed. Adonis, who is the younger brother of Graves, hasn't publicly commented on reports of his signing at this time.

A 14-year pro, Adonis briefly worked for WWE early in his career under the name Buddy Stretcher, but never made it out of Florida Championship Wrestling before suffering an injury. After he was released, Adonis would spend the next several years wrestling overseas for promotions such as All Star Wrestling, and would later work for Japanese promotion All Japan-Pro Wrestling from 2017 to 2019. Adonis has achieved his greatest success however working in Mexico, first for CMLL and later for AAA. Shortly after debuting in CMLL back in 2016, Adonis would quickly rise up the rankings as a loathed rudo, due to his pro-Donald Trump gimmick, and feuded with lucha libre legends such as Negro Casas and Blue Panther, even shaving the head of the latter in August 2017. Adonis left CMLL in 2018.

Since last year, Adonis has been a fixture in AAA, first serving as a founding member of the La Empresa stable, though he has recently been on his own. Along with Empresa teammates Puma King and DMT Azul, Adonis held the AAA World Trios Championships for five months earlier this year, before the trio dropped the belts to Nuevo Generacion Dinamitas. Adonis will look to regain the titles with new partners, Brian Cage and Johnny Caballero, in a three way trios match at TripleMania XXX: Mexico City next weekend.