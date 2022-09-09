Corey Graves Confirms He Found Out About Recent Big WWE Moment On The Air

On the August 22nd, 2022 edition of "WWE Raw," Johnny Gargano shocked the world and returned to WWE after eight months of being away from the wrestling business. Corey Graves was on commentary when Gargano made his return, and he was not prepared for this occurrence.

"We, the commentary team, had no actual definitive answers about anything," Graves said on "After the Bell." "On our truck sheets, is what we refer to them, as the lineups as to what is scheduled to come in the show, it just said Austin Theory ... I see [Gargano's] name come across the 'tron, if you notice, none of the three of us said a word, we just let it breathe."

Commentary weren't the only people kept out of the loop regarding Gargano's return.

"I think only like, four people in the building, four or five people knew that I was there," Gargano told Graves. "You watch all these moments and you think, like, 'It would be cool if I was a part of one of those,' and to actually be a part of one of those surprises, it's awesome to look back on."

Gargano had been a part of the "NXT" roster from 2015 until his last match in 2021 and found a great deal of success on the brand, whether that be in the form of championships, memorable moments, or fan adulation. Gargano is "NXT's" first-ever Triple Crown Champion, winning the "NXT" Tag Team Championship," the North American Championship, and, reaching the top of the mountain, the "NXT" Championship.

