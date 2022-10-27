Adam Cole Comments On 'Da Party' Teases

Adam Cole is slyly suggesting not to read too much into a potential reunion of Da Party, despite recent teases by him and the group's other members.

Da Party was the name of the gaming group Cole formed with fellow wrestlers Xavier Woods (aka Austin Creed), Claudio Castagnoli, and Tyler Breeze, who gamed together on Woods' internet gaming show "UpUpDownDown" during the early days of self-isolation restrictions for the COVID-19 pandemic. On October 17, Cole tweeted a video referencing Da Party that said "U Ready?" which led fans to wonder whether the four wrestlers will be shortly reunited.

"As many people know, myself, Creed, Swiss, Breeze — we're very good friends," Cole said on the latest episode of the "Wrestle Buddies" podcast. "And I oftentimes over the years have continued to tweet about certain things that we've done in the past, tweet about how much fun I had with Da Party. And I don't know, I just felt like showing Da Party a little love. Da Party never dies."

Cole said the fact he and Castagnoli tweeted the video of Da Party at the same time earlier this month was merely a coincidence because, he said, "We just know each other's brains."

"That's what real friendship is," Cole laughed. "The timing was impeccable."

Since their days gaming together as Da Party, Castagnoli and Cole have both left WWE and joined AEW, while Woods has remained on WWE television. Breeze was released from the WWE in 2021 but returned to the company earlier this month as a trainer for the "NXT" brand.