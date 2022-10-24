More On Xavier Woods' G4 Series Getting The Axe

Those who follow WWE superstar and New Day member Xavier Woods outside of the ring know he's a big video games guy, and also that he's not thrilled about certain recent events. Last week, it surfaced that the newest version of G4TV has been shut down by Comcast, effective immediately. At the time of the announcement, Woods was the host of both G4's "Attack of the Show!" and the WWE-produced show "Arena" after signing an initial deal in December 2020. The most recent King of the Ring would ultimately find out about G4's fate via Twitter during a flight, and now more information is trickling out.

Per PWInsider, G4 is now pulling all broadcasts of "The Arena" going forward, "including repeats." That means that for the time being, an episode recently taped featuring Bayley and former WWE superstar Tyler Breeze "won't be seen anytime soon." The PWI report also notes that Brian Terwilliger, a former WWE executive who helped build Woods' popular "UpUpDownDown" gaming channel, was already at odds with decision-makers "during the G4 bloodletting."

For Woods, whose real name is Austin Creed, becoming a G4 host was a lifelong dream. Last Tuesday he would tweet as much, echoing his support and admiration for all he came into contact with along the way.

"UpUpDownDown" frequently features WWE superstars, with several of them making frequent recurring appearances, including Breeze, who is part of the long-running "Battle of the Brands" series. Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Seth Rollins, and others can also be found with some regularity on the channel.