Sammy Guevara Watched Bryan Danielson Win WWE Title After Fast Food Shift

Sammy Guevara wrestled Bryan Danielson for the first time ever on the October 26 edition of "AEW Dynamite." Guevara first crossed paths with Danielson in the ring on October 5. It was during the Three-Year Anniversary episode of "Dynamite" when he and Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho defeated Danielson and ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia. When the two went one-on-one last night, Danielson won by referee stoppage after Guevara was unresponsive in a submission hold while being on the receiving end of elbows.

Even though he lost, Guevara still chose to celebrate this personal milestone. This afternoon, he took to Twitter to reveal that it had been his goal to face Danielson ever since the wrestler formerly known as Daniel Bryan won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania XXX, tweeting, "In 2014 I was working at Subway and, after my shift, I went home and watched Bryan win the World title. Looking at the TV screen still in my uniform, I told myself I'm going to wrestle that guy one day. Last night I DID THAT."

Danielson initially won the WWE Championship at SummerSlam in 2013 by defeating John Cena in the main event. Unfortunately, his crowning moment was short-lived as Randy Orton cashed in his Money in the Bank contract successfully and walked away from the night as the new champion. In the months that followed, Danielson worked his way back into the mix and earned his shot at WrestleMania XXX, having to win two matches in New Orleans to become champ.