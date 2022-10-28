Eddie Kingston Explains Why He Doesn't Trust William Regal

Don't expect Eddie Kingston and William Regal to exchange Christmas cards this year. Kingston, a top star in AEW, has never been known to mince words. If he doesn't like someone, he will let them know without hesitation. In the case of Regal, it isn't necessarily dislike, but guilt by association.

During an appearance on the "ESPR" podcast, Kingston explained how Regal's ties to the Blackpool Combat Club sours any chance of there being a friendship between the two. "I don't trust him because he's a Bryan fan," Kingston said. "He really likes Bryan and he really likes Claudio [Castagnoli], and I don't know. You lay down with dogs, you get fleas. I look at Bryan and Claudio, like me and Claudio are cool now, but I don't trust him. Only reason why me and Claudio are cool is because Mox asked me, but I told Mox I will never be cool with Bryan."

Kingston aligned with Blackpool Combat Club earlier this year, but he certainly wasn't interested in becoming a member of the group. Kingston had teamed with the Blackpool Combat Club due to a heated feud with the Jericho Appreciation Society. While Kingston is close friends with Jon Moxley in storyline, he could never shake a personal grudge with Bryan Danielson. As mentioned, Kingston also didn't like Claudio Castagnoli, but the two were able to make amends, somewhat reluctantly on Kingston's part.

