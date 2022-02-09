In an interview with the WrestleTalk podcast, AEW star Eddie Kingston talked about fellow AEW star Bryan Danielson.

Eddie Kingston and Danielson wrestled back in October as part of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament, and this past Wednesday, Danielson offered to begin an alliance with Kingston’s friend, Jon Moxley. Kingston doesn’t believe Moxley will accept, as he believes Bryan’s real personality is beginning to show.

“Mox is not stupid, he definitely heard the little condescending tone that Bryan was talking in,” Kingston said. “And that’s how Bryan is in the back. Everyone loves him ‘yes, yes, yes, thank you for surviving this and that’ and ‘oh we are with you.’ And remember folks, a lot of what people put on the screen, it’s not them. It’s not the real them.

“And then sometimes it leaks out, and Bryan’s starting to leak, the real Bryan’s starting to leak out. Judging Orange Cassidy, you know what I mean? Judging all the guys who were either a) there at the beginning of AEW or b) are so different that he doesn’t like it, doesn’t get it. You know what I mean?

“That’s fine, you don’t have to get it, but shut your mouth. Don’t judge. If you notice, when people start judging people, that gets me so mad. Because I was judged as a kid. In third grade, a mom told her daughter not to hang out with me because I’m going to be like my uncles.”

As he did throughout the interview, Eddie Kingston continued to hone in on Danielson, referring to him as judgmental. He implored fans to look under the surface when it came to Danielson.

“Bryan’s a very judgmental person,” Kingston said. “You know what I mean? ‘Oh, you’re eating meat?’ That’s him, you know what I mean? ‘Oh, you don’t do the Karl Gotch workout system? Ugh. Why don’t you? Oh, you don’t grapple the way, it’s supposed to be this.’ Why do you think I tried to bloody up his chest? C’mon, folks. You’ve got to look underneath the surface, you’ve got to look underneath the surface of these people. What they put on screen is not them, and when it starts leaking out, everyone gets mad and I’m in the back, like Bobby Heenan. ‘I hate to say I told you so but (I told you so)’, you know what I mean? I said it from the beginning; my hands are clean.”

