Booker T Agrees Athena Was Too Aggressive In Recent AEW Match

Booker T has a stark warning for AEW. On the most recent episode of "The Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T discusses Athena's recent match with Jody Threat last week on "AEW Dark" and said the company needs to be more careful about the health of its wrestlers. "I'm going to tell you, AEW, they are one bad accident away from something really, really being done about what's going on in that company and people looking at it from a different perspective," the 5-time WCW Champion told co-host Brad Gilmore.

Athena's match with Threat was met with some criticism from fans and former wrestlers online, who said Athena was working too stiff with the independent wrestler. "She kicked this girl so hard," Booker said, referring to one spot in the match. "There's no way you could brace yourself for what I saw. Is it cool? Are the fans loving it? Yeah, yeah, they are loving it. But there's a reason I'm still walking around today ... it's because I knew how to go out and perform."Booker said there was a "certain way" he'd wrestle depending on whether it was a house show, televised weekly show, or a pay-per-view and "neither one of them was the same."

The former WCW and WWE star also laid partial blame on AEW's fanbase, adding that "they don't care about those guys in the ring." "[Wrestlers] are nothing more than toys, a video game for these guys," Booker said. "If they're not out there getting a 'This is Awesome' chant, they don't give a damn about these guys going out there getting hurt. They really don't." Booker's comments also come after "Hangman" Adam Page suffered a reported concussion during the main event of last week's AEW "Dynamite," causing the match to end prematurely and off-script.