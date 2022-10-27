WWE NXT's Arianna Grace Provides Injury Update

"WWE NXT" Superstar Arianna Grace gave an update on her recovery from injury Thursday morning on Twitter.

"Update!!!!! Physio is going great! Surgery went wonderfully and my rehab is too! so thankful to Dr. Dugas, our amazing medical team here at the PC, and to the WWE for taking care of its talent," Grace tweeted.

Grace announced on October 13, that she was going to undergo surgery for an undisclosed injury.

Grace was part of the Performance Center class unveiled last March that also included Roxanne Perez and Fallon Henley, among others.

Grace made her WWE in-ring debut on the April 26 edition of "NXT Level Up" and defeated Amari Miller. She made her "NXT" debut on the May 10 edition, where she lost to Nikkita Lyons in the first round of the Women's Breakout Tournament. Grace also participated in a 20-woman battle royal in July for a shot at the "NXT" Women's Championship. The battle royal winner ended up being Zoey Stark.

Grace's last match before her injury announcement aired on the October 4 episode of "NXT Level Up," where she teamed with Kiana James in a losing effort against the tag team of Henley and Sol Ruca.

Grace is the daughter of former WWE Intercontinental Champion Santino Marella. When Grace first reported to the WWE Performance Center, Marella reacted to the news by calling it a "proud daddy moment." Before WWE, Grace earned her bachelor's degree in biology from Western University and trained in judo and jiu-jitsu.

