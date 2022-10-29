Wardlow Wasn't Let Down When Top AEW Star Left For WWE

2022 has been a crazy year for professional wrestling stories, and one of the biggest remains Cody Rhodes walking away from AEW to make his grand return to WWE, in a move that a lot of people didn't see coming due to the impact he had in starting Tony Khan's company. The American Nightmare was one of the core stars that helped get things off the ground, and he played a key role on television during his run.

However, behind the scenes he was just as impactful in helping bring in some of the younger stars, guiding them to new heights. One of those just so happened to be the current TNT Champion Wardlow, who made it clear he was "very surprised" by Rhodes' move when speaking to "Eat, Sleep, Podcast, Repeat."

"I don't know if I would say let down, because I love Cody, and I will support whatever he wants to do with his life, so I would never hold that against him, and I told him that," Wardlow said. "I personally do miss his presence in the locker room ... he does have a very positive presence backstage, and he was somebody I could comfortably go to, and speak to, so I do miss having him around. But, I will always wish him the best of luck in whatever he does."

Rhodes received a heavy push during his initial run in WWE, but that was unfortunately grounded to a halt due to his pectoral tendon injury which has taken him out of the ring since WWE's Hell In A Cell back in June. It is currently unknown when the former AEW star is expected to be back, but he is reportedly ahead of schedule in terms of rehabilitation.

