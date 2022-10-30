Wardlow Says Helping CM Punk Win Big AEW Match Is Best Moment Of His Career

Wardlow is in the midst of a dominant run that officially began with a career-defining night at AEW Revolution in March. First, Wardlow outlasted six other competitors and was successful in winning the Face of the Revolution ladder match, which earned him a future TNT Championship match. Later on that night, Wardlow officially turned on MJF, placing MJF's Dynamite Diamond Ring on the ring apron for CM Punk to use against the "Salt of the Earth" to win a Dog Collar match. During a recent interview with the "ESPR" podcast, Wardlow discussed how those two moments were the best and biggest of his career so far.

"That was possibly the best moment of my career, which is crazy because earlier that night, I won the Revolution ladder match," Wardlow said. "And that was the biggest moment of my career, and felt amazing. So it's crazy that was overshadowed by this moment because when I sat that ring down, and I turned around and walked back up the ramp, the reaction from the crowd was so powerful. I just knew in that moment that we did it. Like we did it, and this is going to be bigger than I ever imagined."

Following his babyface turn, Wardlow went on to beat MJF in decisive fashion at AEW Double or Nothing in May, then defeat Scorpio Sky for the TNT Championship in July. In the months since, Wardlow has remained undefeated, successfully defending his title against the likes of Orange Cassidy, Jay Lethal, Tony Nese, and Brian Cage.