Big Update On PCO's Status With Impact Wrestling

While Honor No More's Matt Taven, Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis making their debut on AEW, their former HNM compatriot PCO is staying put.

PCO's stay with Impact Wrestling is set to continue, according to Lutte Quebec. Pat Laprade, who reports for the outlet, has confirmed that PCO has signed a new contract extension with the company. The new deal will see PCO stay with Impact until October 31, 2023. The former WWE Tag Team Champion returned to IMPACT at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view earlier this year, appearing with Honor No More's Mike Bennett, Vincent, Matt Taven, and Maria in taking out Rhino, Heath, Rich Swann, Eddie Edwards, and Willie Mack. PCO would eventually attack his partners on the October 20 episode of "Impact Wrestling" and once again become a singles wrestler.

"I am very happy to sign a new agreement with Impact. The company really went all out to keep me with them for another year." PCO told the publication.

PCO made his in-ring debut in 1987 and would sign for WWE in 1993, forming The Quebecers tag team with Jacques Rougeau. The pair went on to win the WWE Tag Team Championship three times before Rougeau's initial retirement in 1994. PCO would ultimately leave WWE to sign for rival company World Championship Wrestling (WCW) in 1996, reuniting with Rougeau, who had come out of retirement, to form The Amazing French Canadians tag team. PCO would return to WWE between 1998 and 2000 before working for Extreme Championship Wrestling and, once again, WCW.

Since his last stint with WCW, PCO has been working on the independent circuit and has a had a resurgence of sorts in recent years. The rebirth of PCO has seen the 54-year-old go on to win the NWA and ROH World Tag Team Championship with Brody King, as well as winning the ROH World Championship in December 2019, when he ended Rush's 498-day reign as champion.