Former WWE Official Believes MJF Will Be A Top AEW Babyface, 'But Don't Rush It'

MJF is currently the number one contender for the AEW World Championship, and throughout his time in the company, he has been presented as a top heel. However, during the latest episode of "AEW Dynamite," a babyface turn was teased when MJF attempted to save Jon Moxley after he was attacked by The Firm, only to be put through the timekeeper's table himself. With that idea in mind, former WWE official Jimmy Korderas said "don't rush it if you're going to turn him babyface" during his latest "Reffin Rant" on Twitter.

"It appears MJF seems to be heading towards the babyface route, and people are conflicted about this, 'Oh, he shouldn't be a babyface, he's a great heel.' Yes, he is a great heel, but do you know what? So was "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, so was The Rock, so was Roddy Piper, all these guys throughout the years ... man you can go on," he said. "MJF right now is a guy who could be a babyface, be a heel, and get the desired reaction ... Maybe we do get the swerve at the PPV against Jon Moxley or whatever the case may be, but at the same time somewhere down the road MJF is going to be a huge babyface, and the star of AEW."

MJF will be challenging Moxley for the AEW World Championship at the upcoming AEW Full Gear pay-per-view, which could lead to him winning gold for the first time in his career with the company. He has promised to not use the Dynamite Diamond ring in that match as well, going along with his recent character changes.

