FTR Pushed For AEW To Sign Top Independent Act

FTR may be called "Top Guys" in name, but they might soon be noted as "Top Scouts." According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler who pushed to have The Kingdom brought into All Elite Wrestling.

Matt Taven, Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis first debuted in AEW on the 10/14 episode of "AEW Rampage" to confront FTR after they teamed with a returning Shawn Spears. The Kingdom, along with The Embassy, attacked The Pinnacle members before they were saved by Wardlow and Samoa Joe. The heel trio was confirmed by Wrestling Inc. to have officially sign a deal with AEW on Wednesday afternoon. Kanellis did note in a previous interview that she made the offer to help AEW boss Tony Khan creatively in developing the rebranded ROH, but nothing has been solidified in that department.

Taven, Bennett and Kanellis most recently wrestled for Impact, debuting back in January. Taven and Bennett became Impact Tag Team Champions back in August and they were a part of the Ring Of Honor spin-off faction "Honor No More." They dropped the belts to Heath and Rhino on last week's Impact TV episode and on this week's program they were "fired" by Scott D'Amore, effectively writing them out of the company. The Kingdom has had a quick turnaround after leaving Impact, as tonight on "AEW Rampage" Taven will be challenging Wardlow for the TNT Championship, but they are seemingly on an inevitable course to face FTR for the ROH Tag Team Titles.