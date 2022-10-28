Wes Lee Says Recent WWE NXT Win 'Felt Like Rising From The Ashes'

Wes Lee feels like his latest "NXT" victory has given his career a much needed second wind.

On the latest episode of the "Getting Over" podcast, Lee discussed his championship win in the five-way NXT North American Championship ladder match at this month's Halloween Havoc pay-per-view. This is the first time Lee, 27, has won a singles championship during his time with the WWE.

"Honestly I feel like it was symbolic," he said of winning the NXT North American Championship in a ladder match. "The path that I have been on for the past borderline nine months has been filled with plenty of ups and downs. The fact I was able to scale the ladder to rise above all of the calamity that was happening below us to capture the North American Championship, it feels like I was able to rise from the ashes of everything that had been happening to become the North American Champion."

Lee said all the symbolism and the gravity of the moment "didn't really hit me until after the fact."

Lee was left to forfeit the NXT Tag Team Championships earlier this year when his longtime partner Nash Carter was released from the WWE in April following domestic abuse allegations and after an image circulated of him appearing to perform a Nazi salute while wearing a mustache in reference to Adolf Hitler.

Since then, Lee has been out on his own as a singles wrestler for the first time since he joined WWE in late 2020.