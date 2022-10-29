Vince McMahon Yelled At Kurt Angle Over This Move

During a recent bonus episode of "The Kurt Angle Show" the WWE Hall Of Famer broke down the Impact World Championship match between Josh Alexander and Jacob Fatu from the "Ric Flair's Last Match" event. He was impressed by what he saw from the two men, particularly Fatu, as he admitted that "it's ridiculous" to see someone of his size doing what he can do inside the ring.

"It's supposed to be the Lucha guys that do this and you've got a fricking 300-pound monster doing it. It ruins the whole psychology of wrestling," Angle joked. "But not in a bad way, in a good way, because it's so impressive that he's so big that he can do that."

Nowadays seeing wrestlers of any size hit impressive moves with speed and agility is commonplace, with the likes of Keith Lee and T-Bar being capable of busting out moves that were traditionally used by smaller stars. That is a sign of the times, which is different from when Angle broke in, as he admits they "were told not to."

"I got yelled at a couple of times when I first started doing the moonsault off the top rope," Angle said. "Vince was like, 'Listen, you're not a small guy, you're a big guy,' and I said, 'Vince, but I can do it, that's actually impressive.' He said, 'Yeah, you're right, but don't use it a lot, just every once in a while,' and he was right."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Kurt Angle Show" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.